Pebble Pace Pro smart watch launched in India

Mumbai: India based smart wearable brand, Pebble launched its new smart watch on Tuesday. The new smart watch Pebble Pace Pro is an upgraded version of its Pebble Pace.

The new smart watch is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available in 4 colour variants- Jet Black, Golden Black, Ivory, and Metallic Blue.

Pace Pro smartwatch comes with 1.7-inch curved HD display, an easy access intelligent menu short-cut and advanced dual sensors for SpO2, HR & BP monitoring. It is also equipped with dual sensors for tracking health vitals 24×7. It comes with a complete health suite with 8 primary sports modes. Other important features include hydration alert, sleep record, Call reject & mute, female health alert and more.