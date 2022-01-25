POCSO case survivor commits suicide in Kannur

Kannur: A 19-year-old sexual harassment survivor in Taliparamba, Kannur committed suicide in her house on Monday evening. The girl was the survivor in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) reported three years back.

Palakkad native Rahul Krishna is the accused in the case. The girl and Rahul got acquainted through Instagram in 2017. After molesting her, Rahul threatened the survivor by claiming that he has the visuals of the incident. Later, he sent the visuals to her relatives and subsequently, the police nabbed him based on the complaint registered by the girl’s relatives.

Police informed that the girl was not relieved from the trauma of the incident even after three years. However, the relatives of the girl haven’t responded yet.