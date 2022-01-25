President Ram Nath Kovind approves awards of 384 Gallantry on Republic Day eve

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has approved awards of 384 Gallantry for armed forces personnel and others on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Defence informed on Tuesday. These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, three Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

President’s Medal for Gallantry and President’s Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of armed forces and other services on Republic Day and Independence Day each year.

Also read: Neeraj Chopra to receive Param Vashistha Seva Medal on Republic Day

Personnel who have been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal include Army Vice Chief-designate Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Lt Gen YK Joshi, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, Lt Gen Rajeev Sirohi, Lt Gen Surendar Kumar Prashar and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Those who have been conferred with Shaurya Chakra are – Naib Subedar Sreejith M, Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar, Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli, Havildar Pinku Kumar, Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy and Rifleman Rakesh Sharma.