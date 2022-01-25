SEHA issues updated list of drive-through centres in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has released the updated list of its Covid-19 drive-thru testing centres in the emirate. According to the latest list, there are six centres in Abu Dhabi; four in Al Ain; and six in Al Dhafra.

At the drive-through centres, passengers and drivers go through the entire Covid-19 testing process in a matter of minutes without ever having to get out of their vehicles. Appointments can be booked via the Seha app.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

According to the Seha, UAE nationals, senior citizens and expats aged over 50 and People suffering from chronic disease can book free PCR tests by calling Estijabah on 8001717. Children of Emirati women, domestic workers working in Emirati Households, people of determination and pregnant women can book for free testing through the Seha app.

All drive-through centres in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will now be open every day from 8am to 10pm.