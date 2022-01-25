Snow wrecks havoc in Istanbul, leaves thousands stranded

On Tuesday, rescue staff continued their attempts to clear key throughways in and around Istanbul that had been choked by a big snowstorm that had slammed the megacity and left countless people and vehicles trapped overnight in sub-zero temperatures.

On Monday, the city’s highways and roads came to a halt when a storm slammed Istanbul, a 16-million-strong city that straddles the European and Asian continents, dumping more than 80 cm (31 inches) of snow in some locations.

Stranded drivers slept in their cars, abandoned their automobiles to walk home, or took crowded metros and other public transportation. Only a handful of people were rescued and brought to motels.

According to the city’s Disaster Coordination Center, or AKOM, the cold front and precipitation hitting most of the country are caused by an Icelandic low-pressure system. The storm also wreaked havoc in Greece, clogging up traffic in Athens and shutting down most public transportation.

Flurries are expected to last through Wednesday. More heavy snowfall is expected Tuesday evening, according to Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

AKOM crews and other units worked through the night to remove snowy roads and highways, but their efforts were hampered by abandoned automobiles. Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya urged people to get back in their cars and drive.

Due to safety concerns, a flight suspension in and out of Istanbul Airport was prolonged until 1 p.m. Tuesday (1000 GMT), and the governor’s office prohibited the use of private cars until the same time. Sabiha Gokcen, Istanbul’s second airport, had limited services.

“Nothing seems to be moving.” “The snow ploughs can’t even reach us,” said Ahmet Odabasi, 40, one of thousands of travellers stranded overnight on a highway west of Istanbul.

“I’ve been stuck here for the past 12 hours. “I’m blessed to have gas, food, and water,” claimed the driver, who was travelling to Istanbul from Edirne, near the Greek border.

According to AKOM manager Selcuk Tutuncu, 40,000 tonnes of salt had been utilised since the storm began.

“Right now, about 1,500 vehicles and over 7,000 people are working nonstop in the field,” Tutuncu said.

Intercity bus services in Istanbul were suspended on Monday, and travel to the city from Turkey’s northeastern Thrace province was prohibited.

Except for those in the security, health, and transportation sectors, civil servants in Istanbul will be able to stay at home on Tuesday, according to the governor’s office. Turkey’s schools have already closed for the winter holiday.