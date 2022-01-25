Stock Market: Benchmark indices ends in green

Mumbai: The equity benchmark indices ended green in the Indian share market. The strong buying interest in banking stocks by investors supported the upward rally of domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex rose 367 points or 0.64% to settle at 57,858. NSE Nifty surged 129 points or 0.75% to close at 17,278. Nifty Midcap 100 index jumped 1% and small-cap shares edged higher by 0.90%. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,980 shares advanced and 1,359 declined.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Airtel, NTPC, PowerGrid and UPL. The top losers in the market were Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, UltraTech Cements, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.