UBON launches new wireless earbuds in India

Mumbai: India based accessory and consumer electronics brand, UBON has launched its new BT – 350 AIR SHARK truly wireless earbuds in the country. The TWS earbuds are available in Black and White colours and is priced at Rs 3999.

The new earbuds come with 20 hours of playtime on a single charge and last for up to 200 hours (almost 8 days) on standby. It also features an in-built mic that gives crystal clear audio on-the-go, and supports noise-isolating features.

It is equipped with Type-C fast charging and supports Bluetooth 5.1 version with the fastest pairing. Other features included dual-mic support along with a touch control feature to manage playlist, manage calls, and trigger virtual assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.