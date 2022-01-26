Airline increases flight frequency, offers 50kg baggage allowance

Karachi: SereneAir, based in Pakistan has increased frequency of flights to the UAE. The airline increased flights between Dubai and Sharjah to Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar, taking to 20 flights per week between the UAE and Pakistan.

SereneAir will operate three flights per week between Sharjah to Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar and three from Dubai to Peshawar. From Dubai, it will operate four flights per week to Lahore and Islamabad.

SereneAir, which operates from Terminal 1 of Dubai International, is also offering 50kg of checked-in baggage and 7kg of hand-carry till February 28, 2022. The airline is also offering free carriage of the dead body to Pakistan with a free return ticket for the attendant.

UAE-Pakistan route is one of the busiest air routes. According to Dubai Airports’ first-half 2021 data, Dubai International (DXB) received 700,074 passengers from Pakistan, which is the second-highest after India.