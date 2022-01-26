AOC launches G2 gaming monitors in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: AOC has launched 3 new G2 gaming monitors in the Indian market. The price of the AOC 24G2U/BK is Rs. 28,990, while the AOC 24G2E5 and AOC G2490VX models are priced at Rs. 22,990 and Rs. 21,990 respectively. The monitors are available for purchase across online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline retail stores.

AOC 24G2U/BK, 24G2E5 and G2490VX offer a 144Hz refresh rate and a response time of 1ms. The new monitors sport 23.8-inch displays and offer an HDR mode. All three monitors also offer HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort connectivity and support AMD FreeSync.

AOC 24G2U/BK is equipped with a 23.8-inch IPS display. The monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium technology and comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It also features a VGA connector, a DisplayPort interface, and an HDMI port.L

AOC 24G2E5 features a 23.8-inch IPS panel and supports AMD FreeSync technology. It offers a ‘Dial Point’ function designed for first-person shooter (FPS) games, with a response time of 1ms. AOC 24G2E5 features a VGA connector, a DisplayPort interface, and an HDMI port.

AOC G2490VX is equipped with a VA (vertical alignment) LCD panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It offers a 1ms response time and comes with Adaptive Sync anti-tearing technology. It also features a VGA connector, a DisplayPort interface and an HDMI port.