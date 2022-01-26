Country to lift testing measures for fully vaccinated travellers from February 11

London: The British government has decided to lift the testing measures for fully vaccinated travellers. As per the new order, all fully vaccinated passengers will be exempted from Covid-19 testing from 4am, February 11.

Unvaccinated travellers will be exempted from taking a Covid-19 test on eighth day of arrival. But they must take a pre-departure and day two tests. Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated passengers will still need to fill in a passenger locator form.

Also Read: Airline increases flight frequency, offers 50kg baggage allowance

Fully vaccinated passengers will be exempted from quarantine on arrival. Unvaccinated passengers must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result.