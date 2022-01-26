Dubai Shopping Festival: 90% discounts announced in ‘final sale’

Dubai: Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has announced 90% discount for customers. The ‘final sale’ of DSF will take place from Friday, January 28, to Sunday, January 30. Customers will get 25% to 90% discount on more than 500 brands at over 2,000 stores citywide.

DSF announced that all malls and retail stores in Dubai are following strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols issued by public health authorities for the safety of visitors. The 27th edition of the DSF opened on December 15 and will be on till January 30.