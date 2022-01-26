Hindu Seva Kendra files petition in HC to revoke Guruvayur ‘Thar’ auction

Kochi: The Hindu Seva Kendra in Kochi has lodged a petition in the Kerala High Court, demanding revocation of the auction of Mahindra Group gifted brand new SUV limited edition of Thar – a 4-wheel drive which was presented as gift to Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple in Thrissur.

The auction base price was fixed at Rs 15 lakh and the only bidder was Subhash Panicker who grabbed it at Rs 15.10 lakhs. However, the petition alleged that the vehicle was originally bought by a Kochi native- Amal Mohammed Ali, and Subhash was only an agent of him. It further pointed out that the vehicle worth Rs 15.90 lakhs had been auctioned for an amount less than the market price.

According to the rules of Guruvayur Devaswom, advance approval of the Devaswom Commissioner is required for auctioning articles with a value of above Rs 5000. The petition noted that rules were not followed in the auction. The High Court has directed to inform details regarding procedures of auction and price of the vehicle. A division bench, including Justice Anil Narendran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar, will consider the petition again on February 22.