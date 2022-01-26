India celebrates 73rd Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, showcasing India’s military power, cultural diversity, and other distinctive projects.

This year’s celebrations are extra significant because India is celebrating its 75th year of independence, which is being commemorated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

The Ministry of Defense has planned a variety of new events to commemorate the occasion, including a march past on Rajpath and ending with the magnificent Beating the Retreat commemorating the return of the army after war with the accompaniments of music and band by the army personnel.

Every year, the government announced that Republic Day will be commemorated for a week, from January 23 to January 30. It is decided that the celebrations will commence on 23 rd which is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will conclude on January 30, Martyrs’ Day.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will do a grand flypast with 75 aircraft or helicopters for the first time.

The ‘Beating the Retreat’ celebration will feature a drone show including 1,000 indigenously developed drones, as well as projection mapping for the first time.

Another added feature will be the dance performances by 480 dancers who will tap toes as the cultural events of the parade begin.