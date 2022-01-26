Jio becomes India’s largest wired broadband provider

Mumbai: Reliance Jio has become India’s largest wired broadband provider. The company launched commercial fixed-line broadband service two years agon and has now surpassed BSNL to reach the top of the list.

As per the report published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio has 4.34 million customer base in November 2021. It had 4.16 million customers in October 2021. SNL had 8.69 million wired broadband customers in September 2019 which reduced almost half the number of its broadband segment in November 2021.

Bharti Airtel’s wired broadband subscriber base has surged by about 70% to 4.08 million in November 2021 from 2.41 million in September 2019).

The broadband subscribers in India have grown to 801.6 million in November 2021 from 798.95 million in October 2021. Reliance Jio is in the top of the list with 432.96 million customers. Jio is followed by Bharti Airtel with 210.10 million broadband users, Vodafone by 122.40 million, BSNL with 23.62 million and Atria Convergence broadband with 1.98 million.