Kannur-Mangalore MEMU begins service

Kannur: The Kannur- Mangalore Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service started its operation from today, January 26. The new 12-car MEMU replaced the Mangalore Central-Kannur-Mangalore Central passenger. The MEMU service was flagged off earlier in the day at Kannur.

The 12-coach MEMU has three motor cars and nine trailer cars and is operated by three-phase AC system. It is manufactured indigenously by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

Each motor car can accommodate 55 sitting and 171 standing passengers, each trailer car will accommodate 84 sitting and 271 standing passengers. In total, the MEMU can accommodate 3,603 passengers, 921 sitting and 2,682 standing. The coaches have light-weight sliding doors, CCTV surveillance system, LED lights, GPS-based passenger information system, public announcement system and bio-toilets.