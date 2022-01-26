Kasargod; Ahammed Devarkovil unfurls the Tricolour upside down.

Kerala Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil made a blunder when he unfurled the Indian tricolour upside down during a Republic Day ceremony on Wednesday. Before the officials, even high-ranking district officials, could detect, the media pointed out the flaw.

Various State cabinet ministers saluted at the 13 district headquarters in Kerala, while Governor Arif Mohammed Khan saluted the flag at the capital city. Covid guidelines were observed while conducting Republic Day celebrations across the state .