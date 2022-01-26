Kerala Govt to appoint new special prosecutor in Attappadi Madhu murder case

Palakkad: The Kerala Government has decided to appoint a new special prosecutor in the Attappadi Madhu murder case. The Director-General of Prosecution informed that the prosecutor will be appointed after considering the interest of Madhu’s family as well. Madhu’s relatives will be asked to suggest the names of three advocates. 30-year-old Madhu, a tribal youth, was lynched to death by an angry mob on February 22, 2018.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mannarkkad SC/ST court had questioned the repeated absence of the special public prosecutor in the case. No one was present on Madhu’s side when the court heard the case on Tuesday. The court raised the question during the online sitting of the case. The case was adjourned till March 26. The response from the Director-General of Prosecutions has come following this. The Special Public Prosecutor was absent when the case was heard on November 15 last year, following which the hearing was postponed to January 25. But the prosecutor did not appear in court even on Tuesday. The court adjourned the case till February 26.

The prosecution has prolonged the trial of the case on earlier occasions as well stating various reasons. VT Raghunath was appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in August 2019. He has never appeared in the Mannarkkad court. Only his junior lawyers have appeared so far. However, his unofficial explanation was that he had resigned from the post. Madhu’s family had alleged that the trial of the case was being delayed purposefully. Madhu’s mother Malli said her son should get the justice that he deserves.