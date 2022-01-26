Kerala witnesses proud moment..11 win Jeevan Raksha Pathak out of 51

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Sarath RR will receive the ‘Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak’ from India’s President (posthumously). Other awards in the series, the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak, will be granted to ten more Malayalis for meritorious actions of saving lives.

Kerala has four of the 16 Uttam Jeevan Raksha winners. Alfas Bavu, Muhammed Adnan Mohiyudheen, Mayookha V, and Krishnan Kundathil are the individuals in question. The Jeevan Raksha award will be given to six Malayalis serving in the CISF: Abhilash K, Ajeesh S, Joshy Joseph, Muralidharan P, Sambath A, and Shinoj C. The prizes are given to a total of 51 people.