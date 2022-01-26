Kuwait to impose new criteria for visa renewal; 250 dinars to be paid by 60+ aged foreigners

Kuwait City: Kuwait has launched a new criteria for renewing visas for foreigners who are above 60 years of age and are a resident of the country. Reportedly, the Public Authority for Manpower of Kuwait has decided that a fee of 250 dinars be paid for the renewal of work permits of foreigners over 60 years of age.

The draft of the new law will be introduced at the next Board of Directors meeting of the Public Authority for Manpower. According to the new rules, the foreigner would have to pay 250 dinars for a work permit along with fees for the renewal of health insurance.