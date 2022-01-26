Living in Canada is among the world’s top ten best things to do!

Known for being proud of their country, Canadians now have one more reason to boast! Canada ranked among the top ten best places to live around the world according to the World Citizenship Report (WCR) released by CS Global Partners on January 12, 2022.

The World Citizenship Report

In the World Citizenship Report, according to the CS Global Partners website, a survey was developed to determine which countries offer citizens of the world a ‘satisfying quality of life and the highest standards of living’. The report was based on research collected over five years and presents the results in the World Citizenship Index (WCI).

‘Key aspects’

According to the WCR website, the report does not only emphasize ‘the traditional concept of citizenship as a whole using an ethical perspective,’ but also emphasizes ‘the diverse attitudes toward some of the key elements that characterize belonging to a country and holding its citizenship status’.

Safety, financial freedom, quality of life, and more

Several factors determine which countries are considered the best, including quality of life, economic opportunities, global mobility, financial freedom, and safety and security.

Among 187 countries, Canada ranks 8th

187 jurisdictions were studied, and Canada placed 8th, ahead of the United States (20th), the United Kingdom (12th), France (16th), and Spain (19th).