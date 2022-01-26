Munnar ,slotted to be elevated to the next level in tourism :

Kottayam: State govt has started to work on a strategy to enhance tourism in Munnar, the state’s most popular hill resort. Top tourism officials and stakeholders attended a meeting to discuss the steps that would be executed as part of the strategy.

According to officials, one of the key goals of the Tourism Department’s action plan, which is now being finalised, is to speed up the pace of ongoing development initiatives in Munnar. Furthermore, the proposal would address concerns such as local transportation congestion.

‘A proposal to build a flyover in the town has been submitted to the government. With the support of local bodies and residents, parking places will be established,’ stated PA Mohammed Riyas in a Facebook post.