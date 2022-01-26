Nokia to launch G21 in India in February

Mumbai: Nokia will launch its latest smartphone Nokia G21 in India. The smartphone is expected to be launched in February. Nokia G21 is a successor of its existing Nokia G20 smartphone which was launched last year in July.

As per reports, the smartphone will feature a 5,050mAh battery with fast charging. It will also have a triple rear camera unit, leading with a 50-megapixel primary shooter. Nokia G21 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and might run on an octa-core processor. Nokia G21 is expected to offer around 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. On the connectivity front, the Nokia G21 will support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C USB port.