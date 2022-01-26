Priyanka, Nick spent months renovating LA home before welcoming baby: Reports

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed their first child via surrogacy. On Saturday, the pair astonished fans by announcing it on social media in a joint statement. According to insiders, they had been planning a baby for long. As per a recent story, the couple has spent a significant amount of time the previous year preparing their Los Angeles residence baby-friendly.

Nick and Priyanka purchased their property in Encino, Los Angeles, in 2019 with children in mind. ‘When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery’, the report quotes the source as saying. The source added that the couple spent months refurbishing the house after moving in, as they wanted to make it more family-friendly.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Legendary singer shows marginal improvement

With $20 million, the mansion set a new record for the most expensive home ever sold in Encino. This mansion features seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, as well as a large outdoor area, an indoor gym, an infinity pool, and a view of the city from the rear. While Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the gender of their child, rumours suggest that the couple’s newborn is a girl.

The baby was reportedly delivered 12 weeks early, and the couple are currently waiting for her to be well enough to be flown to Los Angeles before they can bring her home.