Rations to netizens to be normalised from tomorrow:

Thiruvananthapuram: The state limitations on the working hours of ration stores have been lifted. Ration shops will be open from 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in the morning and 3 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. in the afternoon from January 27 across the state, according to Minister G R Anil.

The minister held a meeting of senior officials from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, as well as technical experts. The meeting concluded that the technology utilised to control ration distribution is effective.