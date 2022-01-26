DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Redmi Note 11S launch date revealed

Jan 26, 2022, 04:18 pm IST

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Redmi has announced launch date of its latest smartphone Redmi Note 11S in India. The phone will be launched in the country on February 9.

The Redmi Note 11S is expected to come with an AMOLED display and will sport four cameras on the back- a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary camera, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor camera with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV2A macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor camera.

The phone is  expected to be powered by a MediaTek 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.  Connectivity options could include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

