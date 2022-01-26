DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSportsInternational

Sri Lankan cricketer Dilruwan Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Jan 26, 2022, 04:39 pm IST

 

Colombo: Sri Lankan all-rounder Dilruwan Perera has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. In his retirement letter written to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Perera however said that he will continue to play domestic Cricket.

‘Dilruwan Perera, who represented the Sri Lanka National Team, announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket with immediate effect’, SLC said in a statement. ‘Sri Lanka Cricket wishes him the very best for his future endeavors’, it added.

Also read: A Royal send off on retirement for Virat, on R Day! 

The off-spinner represented Sri Lanka across all international formats. He hit 1456 runs across formats and scalped 177 wickets during his international career.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 26, 2022, 04:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button