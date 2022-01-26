UAE launches new app that can diagnose 45 heart diseases in 10 seconds

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (MOHaP) in the UAE has launched a new ECG app in the UAE. The new app will diagnose 45 heart diseases in less than 10 seconds. The ministry claimed that the app is 95% accurate and can diagnose conditions like cardiac arrhythmia, conduction disorders, myocardial infarction, ventricular and atrial hypertrophy, pericarditis, angina pectoris.

The app is now available for use in the UAE after having been licensed by the Ministry’s Health Regulatory Sector and is not meant for the public.

The app was launched in partnership with ProCardio Medical Equipment Company. It uses artificial intelligence technology allowing the ECG to be read and data analyzed by the paramedic teams within 10-30 seconds, whether during an outdoor accident or at home.