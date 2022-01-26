Whatsapp to make users’ messages disappear: Here’s how

WhatsApp always makes its app more user-friendly by rolling out new features. WhatsApp has added a feature to make messages disappear. Messages sent to people who aren’t reflected in the application will be able to be deleted by the user.

You can set messages to disappear after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days through the app, which is available for Apple and Android users. However, you must know that the most recent selection only applies to new chat messages. Furthermore, this setting will not affect any previous chat messages.

In a group chat, any participant can turn off disappearing messages. Group admins can change group settings to allow only admins to turn the feature on or off. When the user checks WhatsApp during this period, the messages will be automatically deleted. In WhatsApp, the quoted text might remain in a chat if a user replies to a disappearing message. If it is forwarded to chat with disappearing messages, the message will disappear, but if the feature is off, it will not vanish.

Here’s how to make WhatsApp disappearing messages work on your iPhone or Android phone:

Open the WhatsApp conversation

To make messages disappear, tap the contact’s name.

Tap on the disappearing messages. Tap continue if prompted.

You can make it disappear after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

Here’s how to stop disappearing messages on Android and iPhone: