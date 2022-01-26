Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech blessed with a baby boy

Former Indian international cricketer Yuvraj Singh and British-Mauritian film star and model Hazel Keech, have welcomed their firstborn baby boy into the world. Announcing the news, the couple took to their Instagram handle and wrote, ‘To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj’.

The announcement comes shortly after the 39-year-old professional cricketer took a career hiatus to spend more time with his family.

In November last year, the cricketer also announced that he will resume playing cricket in February 2022. The left-handed hitter declared his retirement from international cricket in June 2019, although he will participate in T20 leagues for India.