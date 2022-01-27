Abu Dhabi Health Services Company launches new health centre specializing in children’s vaccinations

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) launched Ettihad Heroes Healthcare Centre for providing Covid-19 vaccinations to children aged 3 to 16 years. The centre was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

The centre will be open from Monday to Friday from 1am until 8pm. The location of Ettihad Heroes Healthcare Center will be in the same as the previous Al Ettihad Center.