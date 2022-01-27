Bengaluru FC defeats Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League.

Bengaluru FC rode Udanta Singh’s brace on either side of halftime to destroy Chennaiyin FC’s dreams of going top of the table with a 3-0 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday in Bambolim (Goa). Iman Basafa scored the game’s first goal for Bengaluru, who were without first-choice goalie Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was replaced by Lara Sharma.

In the 12th minute, Basafa scored from the penalty spot, and Udanta made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute. The pacy winger also scored in the 52nd minute to put the game out of Chennaiyin’s reach and propel his team to sixth place in the table with 17 points from 13 games.

Chennaiyin FC stayed in fifth place with 18 points from 13 games, but a win would have sent them to the top of the table, while Hyderabad FC had 20 points from 12 games.