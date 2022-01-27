Conspiracy to assassinate cops: Dileep is granted bail by the Kerala High Court

In the case involving the alleged conspiracy to kill the police officers who investigated the abduction and sexual assault case of a woman actor in which Dileep is an accused, the Kerala High Court on Thursday granted Dileep and four others protection from arrest until next Wednesday (February 2).

After the prosecution requested more time to analyse ‘digital evidences’ the Crime Branch has gathered so far, the court set the anticipatory bail pleas for next Wednesday.

Since last Sunday, the Crime Branch, which is investigating the conspiracy case, has questioned Dileep and others for 33 hours over three days. The High Court had authorised the Crime Branch to examine the defendants while examining their anticipatory bail requests. The court postponed their detention until January 27 and ordered the prosecution to submit a sealed report. As a result, the prosecution filed its report on Thursday.