Counterfeit currency notes worth 7cr seized , 7 arrested ;

After cracking an inter-state gang involved in counterfeit note manufacture and distribution, Mumbai police detained seven people and recovered phoney Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 7 crore, an official said on Wednesday. The Mumbai crime branch’s Unit-11 intercepted a car at Dahisar Check Post in the suburbs on Tuesday evening after receiving specific information, according to the officer. According to him, four people in the automobile were seized and interrogated by the police.

During a search of the vehicle, sleuths from the crime branch discovered a bag containing 250 bundles of counterfeit currency notes (in the denomination of 2,000 rupees) with a face value of 5 crore, according to the official.The cops discovered of their three additional assistants when questioning the four automobile occupants, he claimed.

Accordingly, a police team raided a hotel in suburban Andheri (west) and arrested the trio, the official said, adding that they also found 100 more bundles of fake currency notes (again in the 2,000 denomination) with a face value of Rs 2 crore.