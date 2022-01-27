Country to reduce quarantine for arrivals to 14 days

Hong Kong: Administration in Hong Kong has decided to reduce quarantine for arrivals to 14 days from 21. The new entry rule will come into force from February 5.

At present, residents returning from more than 160 countries have been required to quarantine for 21 days in designated hotels. Now they will have to spend 14 days in a hotel, followed by 7 days of self-monitoring.

The authority also said that the citywide restrictions would be extended until February 17 Schools will not resume face-to-face classes until February 21. Tough coronavirus rules have made Hong Kong one of the world’s most isolated cities, with flights down as much as 90%.