COVID-19 cases surge, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam are likely to be put in the ‘C’ category

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the excessive COVID-19 spread, the Kerala government plans to tighten restrictions in more areas. Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam may be classified as ‘C’ districts. The COVID-19 review meeting, which will be place here on Thursday, will make a decision in this regard.

COVID-19 cases account for more than 25% of total hospital admissions in a district, putting it in the ‘C’ category. In ‘C’ category districts, tight limitations are expected. Only Thiruvananthapuram is currently classified as a ‘C’ city.

In both Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing. Both districts may be subjected to additional restrictions. According to the administration, the limits, which were imposed by categorising areas, have proven to be highly effective, and the public is working well with the restrictions imposed on crowd movements.