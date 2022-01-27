Elle India distances itself from Arif Ayyub as his tweets criticizing Saudi go viral

New Delhi: Popular life style magazine, Elle India has informed that Arif Ayyub is not related with it. The magazine took this stand s Arif Ayyub’s weets attacking the Saudi government went viral on social media.

‘Ogaan Media would like to inform that Mr Arif Ayyub is not an employee of Elle India. He had resigned from his services as the Publisher w.e.f. August 2019 itself and has not been associated with the company in any possible manner’, said the magazine on its social media handle. It also said the tweets published by Ayyub were in his personal capacity expressing his individual opinion and perception, and those tweets had no link to Elle.

Earlier Ayyub had criticized Saudi Arabia and the UAE over its stand on Yemen Civil war. The Saudi led Arab Coalition forces is fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

‘Dissidents in SAUDI ARABIA are languishing in jails, political activists like Sharjeel, Umar, Khalid and countless others are languishing in INDIAN jails, thousands of Palestinians are languishing in ISRAELI jails. The USA is the biggest ally of them all. It supports tyrants’, Ayyub tweeted.

Also Read: State government relaxes Covid-19 curbs, lifts night curfew, Sunday lockdown

Earlier in another tweet he said that the renaissance in the Islamic world will come when the rulers of Saudi Arabia and UAE are thrown out. The Arab Spring that started in Tunisia was halted in Egypt by obscene monies spent by Rulers of UAE and KSA. The USA loves it as it helps them subjugate the Middle East through them, he said.

After his tweets went viral, many netizens, including prominent people from the UAE asked if Elle India stood by the tweets of Ayyub.