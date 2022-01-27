Inmates of German prison penalised for potato mash fight

Two female convicts in a German prison were fined heavily for a battle that began with a food quarrel.

According to the German news agency dpa, after an argument, cellmates in a prison in Augsburg began throwing potato mash at each other. Then one woman hurled her entire plate at the other, who returned the favour.

According to dpa, the scenario subsequently developed into a brawl in which both convicts were injured.

A court in the southern town of Augsburg fined one defendant 2,700 euros ($3,045), while the other was fined 1,800 euros ($2,030). If they do not pay, the ladies will be imprisoned for another 180 or 120 days, depending on their situation.