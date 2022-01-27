K-Rail survey is faces stiff opposition in kannur, as 30 residential houses in Payyannur are slated to be demolished;

Payyanur: In Kannur district, a protest against the projected SilverLine Project is gaining traction. Many people who would be impacted by the construction of a semi-high-speed rail track in Payyanur are voicing their opposition as surveyors arrive to undertake the social impact study.

Protests by families who are about to lose their land and homes have hampered the house-by-house survey in numerous instances. Thirty houses will have to be demolished in Payyannur alone.

The survey will be conducted in 23 villages in Kannur district as part of the social impact assessment. In the initial step, surveys would be conducted in 11 villages in the district, ranging from Chirakkal to Payyannur.