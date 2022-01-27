Kerala postpones practical exams for SSLC, Plus Two classes

Thriruvananthapuram: Kerala Education minister V Sivankutty informed that all practical examinations of SSLC and Plus Two classes have been postponed in the state. He said this while addressing the media following the COVID-19 review meeting on Thursday. The decision was taken in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The minister further said that Class 10 and 12 students should not worry over the public examinations. The govern ment has decided to conduct the practical exams after the written examinations. Meanwhile, there will be no change in the improvement exams.

Online classes for standard 1 to 12 will be aired via the Victers channel. The COVID-19 review meeting also decided to strengthen online classes for class 1 to 9 students. Attendance will be recorded online. The minister also announced that online classes will be held via G suite platform for Class 8 to 12.

Teachers must report the details related to the students to the higher authorities. The teachers have been also asked to file a report on the vaccination of students. 80% of students in High Schools were vaccinated till January 25. 60.99% of Higher Secondary students and 66.24% of VHSE students received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the minister informed.