More than 200 Houthi rebels killed in airstrikes

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition Forces claimed that more than 200 hundred Houthi rebels were killed in airstrikes on the Yemeni provinces of Marib, Al-Bayda, and Taiz. The coalition said 29 military vehicles were also destroyed during the operations over the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, dozens of Houthis were killed in Marib province as government troops rolled into a new area in Abedia district for the first time in months.

The Coalition launched the air strikes as the Iran supported rebels launched drone attacks targeting the UAE. Three people including two Indians and a Pakistani was killed and six othewrs were injured in the attack. Three petrol tankers exploded near ICAD 3 in Musaffah. The tankers exploded near the storage area of ADNOC.