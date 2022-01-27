PM Modi to host first India- Central Asia summit virtually

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first India-Central Asia Summit on Thursday, to take ties to ‘newer heights’. The virtual event will be attended by the Presidents of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The summit is symbolic of the importance attached by the leaders of both sides to a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership. Apart from regional security and the Afghanistan issue, the key focus will be trade and connectivity, development partnership, culture, and people-to-people ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an earlier statement said this will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders. ‘The first India-Central Asia Summit is a reflection of India’s growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India’s ‘Extended Neighbourhood’,’ the MEA statement read.