Railway Recruitment Board exam ; Rahul Gandhi supports aspirants protesting against ‘anomalies’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi supported candidates protesting ‘anomalies’ in the Railway Recruitment Board exam on Wednesday, saying he stands with them in opposing the BJP government’s policies.

‘Students, you are the hope of the country and your family. I am and will stand with you on the side of truth in opposition to the BJP government’s policies, but violence is not our way. Why not your right if you can take freedom from nonviolence?’ In a tweet, the Congress MP remarked.

On Wednesday in Gaya, Bihar, aspirants protesting alleged anomalies in the Railway Recruitment Board exam allegedly set fire to a bogie of the Bhabua-Patna Intercity Express.