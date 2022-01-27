DH Latest NewsDH NEWSTamil NaduLatest NewsNEWS

State government relaxes Covid-19 curbs, lifts night curfew, Sunday lockdown

Jan 27, 2022, 09:55 pm IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has eased Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. The decision was taken as the Covid-19 situation improved in the state.

The state government has lifted the night curfew and Sunday lockdown. Schools from classes 1-12 and colleges will also reopen from February 1. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to function at 50% capacity and weddings will be allowed with at most 100 people. For funerals, the number of people allowed is capped at 50. Textile and jewellery shops can function with 50% capacity, the state government added.  But the  ban on public gatherings, including cultural, political and social, will continue.

Also Read: Gulf country extends expat work contract registration deadline 

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported 28,515 new Covid cases and 53 deaths. Active cases stand at 2,13,534.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 27, 2022, 09:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button