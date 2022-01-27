State government relaxes Covid-19 curbs, lifts night curfew, Sunday lockdown

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has eased Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. The decision was taken as the Covid-19 situation improved in the state.

The state government has lifted the night curfew and Sunday lockdown. Schools from classes 1-12 and colleges will also reopen from February 1. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to function at 50% capacity and weddings will be allowed with at most 100 people. For funerals, the number of people allowed is capped at 50. Textile and jewellery shops can function with 50% capacity, the state government added. But the ban on public gatherings, including cultural, political and social, will continue.

Also Read: Gulf country extends expat work contract registration deadline

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported 28,515 new Covid cases and 53 deaths. Active cases stand at 2,13,534.