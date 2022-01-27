Thailand mobilises additional assets as oil spill threatens beaches

An aeroplane from a company that specialises in oil spill recovery arrived in Malaysia on Thursday to join an urgent effort to clear up an oil slick before it reaches beaches in eastern Thailand, officials said.

The C-130 joined other planes, ships, and a helicopter deployed by the Thai navy to minimise the damage caused when oil spilt from a mooring station in the Gulf of Thailand on Tuesday night.

According to information from Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, prevailing winds might push the oil slick to major beaches in Rayong province or Samet Island by Friday evening if not cleaned up before then, said Rear Adm. Wichanu Thupa-ang of the Thai navy.

According to Star Petroleum Refining, 20-50 tonnes of oil were leaked. According to a statement, the amount of oil in the slick has been decreased to 5.3 tonnes since Wednesday, when dispersing sprays were dispersed by aircraft. Some earlier estimates of the volume of oil spilt were significantly larger.

Oil Spill Response Ltd specialists arrived with the C-130 aircraft, according to Star Petroleum.

Wichanu stated that the majority of the oil slick would be contained by booms within a buoy-marked region before being vacuumed into holding tanks and appropriately disposed of by skimmers.

At the same time, he claimed, the oil heading toward the shore will be contained and redirected to the open sea.