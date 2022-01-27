TN Govt gets to run Wildlife Forensic Lab – informs the HC

The Wildlife Forensic Laboratory (WFL) in Tamil Nadu will be operating soon, according to the Madras High Court. When a public interest writ case was heard by a Division Bench of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Satish Kumar on Tuesday, key State authorities gave an assurance to that effect.

Originally, the PIL was filed at the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench, requesting that the government direct the lab’s establishment in Tamil Nadu. According to the petitioner, there was no established forensic laboratory for study and conduct of DNA sequencing of wild animals, and the government was now outsourcing DNA sequencing and other testing to other States.

When the case was heard on January 21, a counter affidavit was filed by the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Director of the Advance Institute for Wildlife Conservation, stating that the government established an advance institute for wildlife conservation near Chennai in 2013 and that it was formally inaugurated in 2017 and that it began operations in 2019. The lab was in the process of setting up and managing DNA samples up to the point of sequencing, which was being outsourced because they lacked the necessary equipments.