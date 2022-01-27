Tramcars to be converted into restaurants serving ‘delicious street food’!

During the 19th century, a tram was one of the most important modes of transportation in Kolkata (now Calcutta). Since people of Kolkata began to opt for fast-moving modes of transportation, the tram had lost its relevance, with fewer passengers boarding it. West Bengal government has converted the tram car into a 20-seater restaurant so that Tram doesn’t roll into the sunset and lose its glory.

The Tram restaurant has opened near the Mother Wax Museum in Newtown, Kolkata. In addition to delicious street food, the restaurant will serve delicious Kolkata Chinese and Indian cuisine inside the tram near Eco Park, which has been developed by the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA). The restaurant will be open from 12 pm to 9 pm. In order to give visitors a sense of Old Kolkata, NKDA has renovated the area near the restaurant. Cartoons have been painted on pillars and posters of old movies have been stuck on lampposts.

In many customers’ minds, visiting the restaurant is like reliving their good old days and bringing back beautiful memories. Shweta Mehta, a Kolkata resident, said, ‘During my childhood days, I used to insist that my mother allow me to board the tram for fun sake. After sitting inside this tram compartment, it brings back old memories. This is an amazing feeling. It’s surreal’.

Tramways have operated in Kolkata since 1873, when the first trams were pulled by horses. The Calcutta Tramway Company was formed in London in 1880, and is now known as the Western Bengal Tramways Company (WBTC), which operates the only tramways in India.