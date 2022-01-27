UAE lifts entry restrictions imposed on passengers from 12 countries

Abu Dhabi: The National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority in the UAE announced that it will lift restriction on entry for passengers arriving from 12 countries. It will also update entry procedures for 3 other countries. The new entry rules will come into force from 2.30 pm, January 29.

The UAE will resume all inbound flights from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Republic of the Congo, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe. The country will also update entry procedures for those arriving from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

Those coming from the above countries must submit a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours before the journey from approved labs in their respective countries. They must also take a Rapid-PCR test at the airports of departure. They must also take a PCR test upon arrival.