You must ask your partner these 5 questions before having sex

Sex is one of the most vital parts of life. But, for the sake of your health and your partner’s you must communicate with he/she before having sex. Irrespective of how long you have been together, there are certain questions you must get answers for.

Here is the list of those important questions:

1. Have you got tested: You must know if your partner is HIV and STD tested? This is a serious question and can be life-threatening, at the worst.

2. His/her sexual history: Even if it’s a causal relationship, you must know the sexual history of your partner. This is important as having sex with different partners can make you prone to STDs. And knowing your partner’s sexual history can prevent you from having these diseases.

3. Are you allergic to latex: If your partner is allergic to latex, you must avoid using latex condoms. It can develop rashes and hives in the vagina or on the penis. It can even lead to difficulty in breathing, coughing and wheezing, a runny nose, sneezing, itchy eyes, or a scratchy throat.

4. Have you been diagnosed for herpes or warts:

These contagious diseases can be passed easily through direct contact. Herpes and genital warts can cause painful blisters and sores. Both males and females can get affected. So, knowing if your partner has them and has not been treated yet, can prevent your risk.

5. If your partner has any objection to condom :

There are people who don’t prefer wearing a condom. Protected sex is always recommended as it prevents you from HIV/ STDs and infections that can be caused due to direct contact.