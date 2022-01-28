Apple addresses Air Tag stalking reports with new safety guide

Apple released a new personal safety advisory on Tuesday following accusations that the AirTag monitoring attachment had been used to stalk people. The company website’s ‘Personal Safety Guide’ has been updated with additional information on how to determine whether someone is wearing an unknown AirTag and what to do if they hear an AirTag alarm or receive a message.

The instruction describes how to check for AirTags on Android devices and is meant for those who are worried about technology-enabled abuse, stalking, or harassment. According to Apple’s safety guidance, anybody who believes their safety is in jeopardy should call local US law authorities, who will then inform the firm.

Apple did not react to Insider’s request for comment right away. The company told TechCrunch on Tuesday that the safety guide had been updated. AirTags, which start at $29, is designed to assist customers to keep track of their personal belongings.

However, the gadget has come under fire after stories of it being used by people who have been stalked or harassed. According to Insider, police in Canada warned in December that criminals were using AirTags to follow high-end automobiles to their owners’ driveways, then stealing them.

A woman said she was monitored for four hours after an Apple AirTag was inserted into her coat pocket while she was in a restaurant. People have also been receiving notices that they have been monitored by anonymous AirTags.

In June, Apple changed the privacy settings for AirTags, causing the gadget to beep at random intervals between eight and 24 hours after being disconnected from its owner.