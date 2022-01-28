Attempt for illegal sale: Four men held in Thiruvananthapuram with ambergris worth lakhs

Thiruvananthapuram: Four members of a gang who were engaged in the illegal sale of Ambergris stored at their house were nabbed by Kerala Police on Friday.

Palode Range Forest Officer Ajikumar and his team arrested Shaji (58), Sajeev (46), Biju (41)and Radhakrishnan (48) in connection with the case. The five pieces of ambergris worth lakhs of rupees were found wrapped inside a bag from the kitchen at Shaji’s house. The accused revealed that the product was taken from Tamil Nadu for exporting to foreign countries. Ambergris is used as a major ingredient to make perfumes.

The police officials stated that the four accused are members of an ambergris smuggling gang based in Nagercoil and Parassala. However, the investigation is ongoing to identify the person to whom ambergris was brought for. The accused will be produced before the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday.